Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 983,908 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 983,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,379,000. Vipshop accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 351,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,142. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

