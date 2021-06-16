Crake Asset Management LLP Makes New $110.14 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,818,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 3.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

