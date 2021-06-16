Cream (CRM) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $33,542.11 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.35 or 1.00059398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00344507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00432405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.00798443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00074529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

