Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,252 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

