Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.78

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 8561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.