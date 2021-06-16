CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $570.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $917.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,367,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

