CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $570.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $917.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,367,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.