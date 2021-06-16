CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $570.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $917.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.