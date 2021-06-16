CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $570.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $917.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

