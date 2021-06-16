CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.70% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $157,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.13. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

