Critical Analysis: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) vs. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -33.75% -17.37% -7.64% FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84%

50.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $230.24 million 72.08 -$596.16 million ($0.29) -100.69 FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 41.91 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -38.38

FuelCell Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plug Power and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 7 12 0 2.55 FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71

Plug Power presently has a consensus target price of $46.59, indicating a potential upside of 59.55%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Plug Power has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plug Power beats FuelCell Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; and ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans. The company offers its products to retail-distribution and manufacturing businesses through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

