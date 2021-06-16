Critical Comparison: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) vs. Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31% Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 3 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.54%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.60 $59.00 million $0.98 37.46 Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.17 -$26.48 million $0.23 110.48

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Petco Health and Wellness on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

