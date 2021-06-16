Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
About Critical Elements Lithium
