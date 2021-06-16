Cross Country Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,686 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

