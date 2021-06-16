Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $7.34 on Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $971,105.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00018922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,467,186 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

