Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $721.74 or 0.01843196 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

