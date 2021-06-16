Crypto Village Accelerator Hits Market Capitalization of $41.43 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 446.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 205.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $41.43 and $84,235.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

