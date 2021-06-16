CUE Protocol Market Cap Tops $477,827.75 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $62.73 or 0.00161758 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $477,827.75 and approximately $4,998.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

