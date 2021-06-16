Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 30.7% This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Curate has a market cap of $9.99 million and $1.41 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,030,745 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

