CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and $940.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036979 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00226456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033813 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,340,531 coins and its circulating supply is 139,340,531 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

