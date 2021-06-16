Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $191.46 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

