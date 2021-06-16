cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $150,715.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $6,146.65 or 0.15764335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.