DAD (DAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $206,635.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $51.75 million and approximately $206,635.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

