DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $3.01 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007791 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $105.74 million and $7.30 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00144352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00946520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,588.33 or 1.00025622 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,475,444 coins and its circulating supply is 35,179,964 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

