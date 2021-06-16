DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DATATRAK International stock remained flat at $$6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991. DATATRAK International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.19.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

