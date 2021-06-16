David Scott Offer Sells 11,449 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $209,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02.

FLEX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 2,562,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

