DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of DCP Midstream worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 3.56. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

