DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,151,223 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

