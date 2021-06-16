Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.01% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $156,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCPH stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

