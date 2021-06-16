Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.71% of Deckers Outdoor worth $66,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,082. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.