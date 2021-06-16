DeFiSocial Gaming Price Hits $687.32 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00949173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.43 or 1.00276352 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

