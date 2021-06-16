DeGate (DG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,533.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. DeGate has a market cap of $26.29 million and $22,533.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

