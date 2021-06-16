Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00427409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.69 or 0.01112644 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

