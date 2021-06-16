Dego Finance Price Tops $6.59 (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $56.75 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00016901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

