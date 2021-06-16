Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $13,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DK stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

