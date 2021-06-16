Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Down 0%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.07 and last traded at $133.00. 6,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLVHF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.09.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

