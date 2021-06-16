DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $310,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. 16,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

