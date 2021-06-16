Desire Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $36,139.07 and $4,363.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,092.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.68 or 0.06222820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.12 or 0.01540222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00429318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00143240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00699571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00418069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006479 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

