Desjardins Weighs in on (GRT.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

