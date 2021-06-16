Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €137.95 ($162.29). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €137.50 ($161.76), with a volume of 602,029 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

