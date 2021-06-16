Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

