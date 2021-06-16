Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
