Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). Devro shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 79,644 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DVO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.15. The stock has a market cap of £335.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.
About Devro (LON:DVO)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
