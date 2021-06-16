Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). Devro shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 79,644 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.15. The stock has a market cap of £335.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

In related news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

