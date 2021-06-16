DEX (DEX) Trading Down 51.8% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 65% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $423,419.81 and $32,513.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

