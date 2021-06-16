DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $192.91 or 0.00497376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,554.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00145324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00180723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.98 or 0.00953928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.50 or 0.99583854 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

