Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.98% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $156,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,133 shares of company stock worth $2,996,731 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

