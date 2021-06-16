DIGG Price Tops $27,963.90 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $27,963.90 or 0.72106719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $31,710.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00151200 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00182926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00945570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.98 or 0.99927063 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 380 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

