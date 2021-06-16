Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) Quiet Period To Expire on June 23rd

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ DBGI opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
About Digital Brands Group
