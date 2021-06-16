Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $470,515.87

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $470,515.87 and $10.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.17 or 0.00696659 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

