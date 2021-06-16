DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $464,667.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $26.64 million and $464,667.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00429809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.01120218 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.