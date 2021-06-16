DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.35

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 9516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

