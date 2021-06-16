Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $54.97 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $30,770.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $54.97 or 0.00142171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,660 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

