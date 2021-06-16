Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s stock opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

